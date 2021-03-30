Johnny Manziel sheds light on Texas A&M partying during collegiate career

Johnny Manziel was one of the most prolific college football players in recent memory when he was winning games and a Heisman Trophy for Texas A&M.

Manziel on Wednesday detailed the partying scene at Texas A&M on an episode of "Ball Don’t Lie."

"That year is the reason I got in so much trouble down the line because I treated it like a kegger, to be honest," he said. "Every week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, we had a full-blown king’s cup, beer Olympics at the house. Drinking Natty Lights and Old Milwaukee’s was on sale for $16.99. That was the best."

Manziel claimed he played better the harder he would party. He said part of it was everyone around him "feeding" his ego and making him feel invincible.

When he jumped to the pros to play for the Cleveland Browns, Manziel admitted he didn’t know how to fit into the NFL lifestyle. He said that was part of his downfall in the league.

"I disconnected from family and my priorities were so wrong," he said. "When I playing for the Browns and anybody came up and said something to me, it would be in one ear and out the other."

Manziel played for the Browns in 2014 and 2015 before he was let go. He would appear in the Canadian Football League and Alliance of American Football before deciding to retire.

He put the gear back on for the Fan Controlled Football League where he helped the Zappers to a 2-2 record. Unfortunately, the team fell in the semifinals of the playoffs to the eventual champion Wild Aces.