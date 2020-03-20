Johnny Manziel gives pro-quarantine message to fans on social media

If Johnny Manziel can do it, then so can you.

At least that’s what the one-time Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback thinks as he warned his fans on social media about the dangers of the coronavirus. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback tweeted that people should stay out of "the club" as the outbreak is at a pandemic level.

“If I can stay out of the club, anyone can quarantine,” Manziel wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The Browns drafted Manziel in the first round in 2014 but he was out of the league almost as soon as his he got in. He had stints in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football over the last couple of years.

While the XFL always remained an option for Manziel, he said last month he wasn’t trying to play in that league and would be OK if he never played professional football again.

“If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful,” he tweeted.

“I’m the best I’ve been in a long time. Happy, healthy, loving life, but I have time today so I’m going to fire your ass up if you act up in my mentions.

“Life’s too short to spill hate 24/7. Treat people with respect wish them the best and keep one foot in front of the other. All love no hate 2020.”