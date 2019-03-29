Johnny Manziel says he's 'very sad' over split with Instagram model wife Bre Tiesi

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has broken his silence to confirm that he and his wife Bre Tiesi have split.

News of the couple’s relationship being on the rocks began circulating after Tiesi took down pictures of Manziel from her social media pages.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback confirmed the split with TMZ Sports.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” Manziel told TMZ Sports. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback said he was going to put his focus on the Alliance of American Football [AAF]. It was not immediately clear what led to the break-up.

The embattled quarterback signed with the new AAF earlier this month after he was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL in February due to violations of “the agreement which made him eligible to play.”

Tiesi and Manziel wed in March 2018. The Instagram model made headlines recently after she denied she cheated during a half-marathon following reports that she may not have run the full race. She used social media to address rumors of the split after responding to a fan’s comment on Instagram, People reported.

“Vows were broken,” Tiesi told a commenter.

