Johnny Manziel comes to grips with how he handled short NFL career

Johnny Manziel admitted he had come to grips with something about his short time with the Cleveland Browns while reflecting on his short NFL career.

Manziel lamented on losing his teammates’ respect during his time with the Browns.

“Looking back on it now, I would say I absolutely, 100% lost their respect. Why wouldn't you? If I was one of them looking back at what I was doing, and your decisions that you make off the field impact if I put food on mine, yeah I'd feel some type of way, a hundred percent,” he said in an episode of the YNK Podcast.

“I would say we wasted a draft pick to go get this guy who doesn't give a f—k. And that's my only thing in life that I haven't been able to look back and like fully have closure on. ... It's probably one of the only things that I haven't looked back on and been able to be like super, super OK with what happened.”

On playing with offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Manziel said he felt bad for wasting two years of his career.

Manziel played 14 games with the Browns and had failed stints in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

He has previously said he is OK with being out of pro football.