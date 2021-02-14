Johnny Manziel makes debut appearance in Fan Controlled league: 'Win or lose we booze'

Johnny Manziel, once a first-round draft bust in the NFL, recently made his debut in the new Fan Controlled League -- a 7-on-7 league played on a 50-yard field where fans have input on play-calling and uniforms, among other things.

Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner, played for the Zappers in a 48-44 loss on Saturday. He completed just 1 of 5 passes for 11 yards while rushing for 67 yards on eight carries with one touchdown.

"Feels like I’m super washed up, but I still had a blast," Manziel said. "That was the most fun I’ve had in a while."

The Fan Controlled Football League has four teams, and it will have games every Saturday for six weeks. Games will continue to be streamed on Twitch at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Manziel made his first appearance in a game since 2019. He was a part of the Alliance of American Football, but the league folded midway through the season. He is excited to continue his journey in the FCF, and he’s optimistic it will continue to improve as time goes on.

"The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on," Manziel said after the game. "Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers."