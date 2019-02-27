Johnny Manziel cut from Canadian Football League after violating contract

Johnny Manziel’s comeback has come to an abrupt end.

The Montreal Alouettes released a statement on Wednesday announcing that Manziel, 26, had been cut from the team following a directive by the Canadian Football League (CFL) to terminate his contract.

The league alleges that Manziel “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play.”

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement,” General Manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. “We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

It is unclear what prompted the league action on Manziel. But, according to CFL.ca, Manziel’s time in the league was conditional based on “extensive” and “confidential” requirements.

A deal for Manziel was secured in December 2017 but a statement from the CFL at the time suggested it was contingent on certain terms laid out by the commissioner.

“Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential,” the statement read.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback will also be unable to play for any other team in the league as the CFL informed all clubs that “it will not register a contract” involving Manziel.

Manziel, who was released from the Browns in 2016, released a statement on Twitter that suggested he would be seeking a new career back in the U.S.

“I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans. My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States.”