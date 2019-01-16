John Wetteland, former World Series MVP, allegedly forced young relative to perform sex act on him, police say

Former MLB closer and 1996 World Series MVP, John Wetteland, allegedly sexually assaulted a young relative three times over a two-year period, police said.

Wetteland, 52, was arrested Monday on a child sex abuse charge, authorities said. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail the same day he was arrested, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

He is accused of forcing a relative to perform a sex act on him beginning in 2004 when the child was 4 years old, the Morning News reported, citing an arrest affidavit. The accuser told police the abuse happened two more times over a two year period.

The victim claimed Wetteland would assault him when he would return from work trips, according to the New York Post. Each of the acts reportedly occurred in Wetteland’s master bedroom.

“[The victim] stated that his [attacker] was gone most of the year for work responsibilities and would return for about a month at a time,” the affidavit said.

The abuse allegedly occurred in Wetteland’s former home in Bartonville. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted the Bartonville Police Department last week, officials said. An arrest warrant was issued for Wetteland, who lives in the Dallas-area suburb of Trophy Club, following an investigation.

One of Wetteland’s children denied the accusations in a Facebook post, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Wetteland, who was the 1996 World Series MVP for the New York Yankees and remains the Texas Rangers’ all-time leader in saves, retired after the 2000 season and was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005, according to the Dallas Morning News. In 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Yankees and Rangers, he racked up 330 saves with a 2.93 ERA.

He later served as bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners. He was fired from the Nationals job in 2006, allegedly for playing too many practical jokes, and was briefly hospitalized in 2009 while with the Mariners over what was originally thought was a “mental health” issue. The Mariners later said the issue was related to his heart and blood pressure.

Wetteland has been inducted into the Texas Rangers' Hall of Fame. In a statement, the Rangers said they "have been made aware of this situation and have no further comment."

Wetteland has also coached baseball and led Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He reportedly had no connection to the school at the time of his arrest.

