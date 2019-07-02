John Sterling’s amazing Yankees streak ending on Thursday

After three decades of calling every Yankees game on radio, John Sterling’s consecutive streak will end this week in Tampa, The Post has learned.

Sterling, who turns 81 on Thursday, July 4, will be replaced on his birthday by YES/ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco on the broadcast.

Sterling said he has not been feeling 100 percent, but did not get into specifics.

“For the moment, I’m a little under the weather,” Sterling told The Post. “I’ve put in the time. I want to feel better and they think this is the time for me to do it — and I agree.”

Suzyn Waldman, Sterling’s longtime partner, will work with Ruocco. Sterling will be on the mic for the Subway Series games against the Mets.

The four-game respite will give Sterling an extended break with the All-Star break coming after the Tampa series. The Yankees have a 10-game homestand to begin the second half.

WFAN executives have encouraged Sterling to take some time off to stay strong and preserve his health during the long season.

The last time Sterling missed a Yankees game, Don Mattingly was the team’s first baseman and Deion Sanders played the outfield in the Bronx.

