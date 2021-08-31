Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

John Smoltz, Al Leiter won’t appear at MLB Network studios after refusing vaccine

MLBN has made it mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated, with the mandate going into effect Sept. 1

By Andrew Marchand | New York Post
Hall of Famer John Smoltz and former Met and Yankee Al Leiter will no longer appear in-studio for MLB Network after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, The Post has learned.

MLBN has made it mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated, with the mandate going into effect Sept. 1. MLBN executives, Smoltz and Leiter made a compromise to keep them on-the-air, but not in the Secaucus studios. They will both appear remotely for the shows.

Smoltz will also still call a Division Series game on site in October. The two are regular in-studio analysts for the network.

MLBN declined to comment. Leiter and Smoltz did not immediately return messages.

Smoltz, 54, is also the lead analyst on Fox’s coverage of the MLB, making the calls on the biggest games, including the World Series. Leiter, 55, is also a Mets advisor.