John Gagliardi, the winningest coach in college football history, dies at 91

John Gagliardi, who won more games than any other college football coach with his unconventional methods at a small Minnesota school, has died. He was 91.

St. John's University says Gagliardi died Sunday morning. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Gagliardi retired in 2012 after a record 64 seasons as a head coach, with 60 of those at St. John's, an all-male Catholic school in Collegeville, Minnesota, that competes at the NCAA's non-

scholarship Division III level.

Gagliardi finished with 489 wins, 138 losses and 11 ties, winning four national championships with the Johnnies. He drew national attention to a school with fewer than 2,000 students for his laid-back approaches to the sport like short practices and a policy of not cutting any players from the roster.