John Elway relinquishes control of Broncos roster, plans to hire general manager

Denver Broncos executive John Elway announced Monday he will be stepping down as the organization’s general manager but will remain president of football operations.

The new general manager and current head coach Vic Fangio will report to Elway as part of the franchise’s new organizational structure, the team said.

"Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I've always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better," Elway said in a news release. "As part of a transition I've thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.

"While I'll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic.

"I will be there to support our GM and Vic, providing my perspective, helping with the big decisions and being a sounding board whenever needed. With all that goes into the day-to-day responsibilities of a GM and how the job has grown, this structure will set us up for success and allow me to focus on the big picture."

Elway said that Fangio will have a say in the general manager hiring process.

The two-time Super Bowl champion assumed the role of general manager and executive vice president of football operations in January 2011 and eventually took complete control over the roster after the 2011 season. He was in charge during the Broncos’ two Super Bowl appearances, one of which they won.

However, since the 2015 season, the team has not made the playoffs. Fangio has been the head coach for two seasons but went from a 7-9 record in 2019 to 5-11 in 2020.