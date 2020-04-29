Broncos GM John Elway on why team took wide receivers with first two picks in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos needed a wide receiver, so they drafted Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Penn State’s K. J. Hamler with their first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Broncos General Manager John Elway on Wednesday explained his decision to use back-to-back picks on wide receivers in the draft.

“Not knowing how the first round was going to go, I was still prepared to go receiver-receiver,” Elway said during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday. “And I know that it helped us going receiver-receiver because of the fact that if we hadn’t gone receiver in the first round, I think there would’ve been a lot of people that would’ve tried to jump us in the second round.”

The Broncos took Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick of the first round and went with Hamler in the second round with the No. 46 overall selection. Jeudy and Hamler will join fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who had a breakout season in 2019 for Denver.

Add tight end Noah Fant and running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay to the mix, and it’s clear that the Broncos are doing their best to supply second-year quarterback Drew Lock with a host of weapons heading into the 2020 season.

“There were a lot of people behind us that kind of let us know that Hamler was their guy,” Elway said. “But with us sitting there, not going up as well as having drafted a wide receiver in the first round, I think people were fine sitting there thinking that we weren’t going to draft another receiver.”