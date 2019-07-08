John Daly prohibited from using golf cart at Open Championship

John Daly will not be allowed to use a golf cart when he plays at the Open Championship in Northern Ireland later this month, the tournament’s organizers said Saturday.

Daly, 53, had applied to use the cart because of his arthritic knee. He used a cart to get around during the PGA Championship last month.

The R&A declined the request because “walking the course is an integral part of the championship and is central to the tradition of links golf,” a statement said. The group added it was important to “ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

Portrush in Northern Island, where the Grand Slam tournament will be held, is not suited for golf carts and there was a concern that “some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible,” the governing body said.

Daly said he was “quite disappointed” with R&A’s decision to bar him from using the cart. He said he “could not disagree more with their conclusions.”

Daly, who won the British Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in Scotland, tweeted he still plans to play in the tournament, adding “fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain.”

