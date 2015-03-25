Joe Torre says action by MLB possible against home-plate collisions

Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Joe Torre says momentum is gaining toward taking action that would help prevent collisions at home plate.

Speaking Tuesday after a meeting of big league general managers, Torre said a written proposal will be developed that will be discussed at the winter meetings next month.

Torre said it was too early to determine exactly what the proposal would be and that it wasn't clear whether a rules change could be made for the 2014 season.

Discussion to limit or ban collisions has intensified since San Francisco catcher Buster Posey was injured in 2011.