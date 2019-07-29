MMA fighter says Joe Rogan will pay for her medical treatment: ‘I’m getting a second chance’

Joe Rogan has been a fixture on UFC broadcasts for several years and on Sunday one fighter showed the extent to which the longtime comedian and podcaster is going to help a fighter recover from a devastating knee injury.

Miriam Nakamoto, who last fought at Invicta FC 7 and lost to Lauren Murphy via a technical knockout due to a knee injury, revealed a text-message exchange between her and Rogan.

“So ...this happened today,” Nakamoto wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’m struggling to find the words. I’ve been trying to make a comeback for almost 6 years now.

“I’ve come close a few times. But I kept having difficulty with my knee. There’s not much to be down with a grade 3 lesion on a meniscus besides stem cell therapy. I didn’t have $30,000 so I did the best that I could, but I still always came up short. And then this happens today. I’m still in shock. Thank you @joerogan. See you soon Dr. Riordan!”

Nakamoto, 42, is 2-1 in her professional career. The bantamweight fighter was undefeated in kickboxing before turning her sights onto mixed martial arts.