NFL legend Joe Montana believes Tom Brady could play until he's 60: 'He’s hardly ever getting hit'

Buccaneers star Tom Brady suggested he could play until he's 50 years old in a taped segment for the team prior to its game against the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 2.

One NFL Hall of Famer believes Brady, 44, could play even longer.

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, who was also Brady’s childhood idol, recently spoke to USA Today, and he floated the idea that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could play until he’s 60 years old.

The reason? Brady hardly gets touched by defenses.

"They don’t even touch him," Montana told the newspaper. "He’s hardly ever getting hit. So, he could play until maybe 60, I don’t know. It’s always about the physical part. How long can you handle that part of it?

"The way it is with the rules today, he just doesn’t take those big hits anymore," Montana added. "Yeah, he gets hit on occasion, but it’s never one of those, ‘300 pounds compressing you into the ground.’ They stopped that from being legal. They just don’t do that anymore."

Montana believes as long as Brady can physically throw a football and as long as his offensive line protects him, the Bucs star can play for years to come.