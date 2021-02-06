Joe Montana quit TV gig during Super Bowl XXX

Joe Montana dominated the football field when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Montana gave broadcasting a shot after winning five Super Bowls in 15 seasons, but it didn’t turn out to be as successful.

The NFL legend told the New York Post in a story published Saturday that he quit at halftime during one Super Bowl broadcast. Montana was part of the Super Bowl XXX broadcast team when the Dallas Cowboys were playing the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the 1995 season.

Dick Enberg and Phil Simms were among the broadcasters doing the play-by-play and color commentary for the game

Montana actually did the coin toss to start the contest.

The Hall of Famer told the newspaper he was finished with the whole idea of broadcasting by halftime.

"At halftime, I called my wife from the phone," he told The Post. "We all had phones next to us and I said, ‘I quit. I’m out of here. I can’t do this.’"

What reportedly set Montana off was how his analysis was perceived and shrugged off. The quarterback noted how to defend the Cowboys while in the pre-halftime meeting but the notion was dismissed, the paper reported. However, an unnamed analyst came on to the show and made the same point and it was well-received.

"I said, ‘OK, I had enough. I’m done,’" he told The Post.

It only took a few games for Montana to decide he didn’t want to be an NFL analyst.

Montana said in a press release days later that he would rather spend time with his family than travel across the country every week to analyze NFL players, according to SF Gate.

"After playing football every fall weekend for 16 years," he said in 1996. "I decided I'd rather spend those weekends at home with my wife Jennifer and our four children"