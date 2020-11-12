Joe Burrow reveals why he stuck with cartoons instead of famous flicks

Joe Burrow is mostly fearless on game days -- but if the opposing team had Lord Voldemort or if he was fighting for the freedom of Middle Earth instead of a Super Bowl, then the Cincinnati Bengals would have a big problem.

The rookie quarterback revealed Wednesday he was more of a SpongeBob Squarepants kid growing up and couldn’t watch things like “Harry Potter” or “Lord of the Rings.”

“I was scared of everything growing up. I still don't like scary movies. I don't like haunted houses or anything like that, but I couldn't watch Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, House. I was like, strictly a SpongeBob, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon kinda guy,” Burrow told reporters.

Burrow and the Bengals are preparing for something that could be equally scarier – the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. It’s the first time he will have a matchup against the undefeated team that looks to be on the way to claiming another AFC North championship.

The Steelers, at 8-0, are off to the best start in franchise history. They rank fourth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. Players like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick have stepped up tremendously this season.

Burrow has already equaled the Bengals’ win total from last year (two). He has 11 touchdown passes, five interceptions and 2,272 passing yards through eight games in 2020.