Joe Burrow's injury was 'tough to watch,' LSU coach Ed Orgeron says

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday and, according to his former coach, it was tough to watch.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he reached out to his former quarterback after seeing the rookie go down against the Washington Football Team, according to Saturday Down South.

BENGALS QB JOE BURROW'S KNEE INJURY EVEN MORE SIGNIFICANT THAN ANTICIPATED

“It was tough to watch. We felt bad for him,” Orgeron said earlier in the week. “Joe’s a competitor. I texted him today. I know he’s going to be back. I know his attitude. I thought he was having a Rookie of the Year season. We are very proud of him.”

Burrow led LSU to a perfect season and a national championship in January.

Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and he has other structural issues in his knee, ESPN reported. Burrow was drilled high by Washington defensive end Montez Sweat and hit low by defensive lineman Jonathan Allen while throwing a pass, and his leg bent awkwardly.

NFL DOCTOR ON STEELERS-RAVENS POSTPONEMENT: DECISIONS SHOULD BE 'RULED' BY SCIENCE, NOT SCHEDULING

He was unable to put any pressure on his leg, and a cart was needed to help him off the field. Later, Burrow tweeted that he was finished for the season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya [sic] next year,” Burrow wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burrow ended his day completing 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. He was among the favorites for Rookie of the Year before the season started.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.