Joe Burrow should 'pull an Eli Manning' if the Bengals select him, former top draft pick says

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow should “pull an Eli Manning” with the Cincinnati Bengals, and demand the team avoid him or trade him when draft comes around, a former No. 1 pick said Monday.

Steve Bartkowski was selected No. 1 overall in 1975 by the Atlanta Falcons out of California. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram what he would advise Burrow to do if the Bengals end up choosing him first.

“They’re Ohio guys,” he told the newspaper. “I might’ve offended them by telling them that. If it’s the Bengals, I think I’d pull an Eli Manning on that one. I said, you’ve got a chance to do that. That’s happened. [John] Elway kind of set the tone, then the Mannings delved into it after Eli was picked by San Diego."

Bartkowski took a jab at the Bengals as well.

“It’s not the best organization,” he told the Star-Telegram. “You know, times change, things change. Atlanta wasn’t a good organization until Arthur Blank bought the team. It was a terrible organization. They didn’t know the right hand from the left to be honest."

Bartkowski played 11 seasons with the Falcons and posted a winning record three times. He had 23,470 passing yards and 154 touchdown passes with Atlanta. He played one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 1986.

“I know what it’s like to go to a bottom-feeder team. I’d hate to see that happen to him, to be honest. They beat me up. I spent more time at the hospital recuperating from injuries my first three years than I did throwing touchdowns. It was tough.”

Burrow had one of the best college seasons of any quarterback ever. He shot up draft boards through the 2019 season and by the end of it, was the consensus No. 1 pick by the experts. While rumors swirl about where he wants to play in 2020, Burrow hasn't said he doesn’t want to play in Cincinnati.