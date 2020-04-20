Joe Burrow 'deserves' to be top NFL draft pick, Hall of Fame quarterback says

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre praised Joe Burrow days before he is likely to be the top pick of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Favre told CBS Sports HQ on Friday he feels that Burrow “deserves” to be the No. 1 pick after the season he put together at LSU during his final season. Burrow had 60 touchdown passes, won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship.

FORMER NFL QB CALLS DRAFT PROSPECT TUA TAGOVAILOA 'DAMAGED GOODS'

“Joe Burrow is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get based on his performance,” the former Green Bay Packers great said of the 24-year-old.

“I think Joe Burrow would deserve to be the first pick in the draft if you just strictly base it off of his performance this past year,” Favre said. “From a team standpoint, I don't think we ever have seen a team dominate the way they dominated, and obviously he was the leader of that team.”

NFL DRAFT HAS SEEN FRANCHISE-ALTERING TRADES OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS

Burrow could use all the advice he can get before likely playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He would potentially take over at quarterback for a Bengals team that went 2-14 last season. The Bengals as a franchise haven’t won a playoff game since 1990.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.