Joe Burrow's dad talks Bengals contract: 'We finally got him outta our basement'

Joe Burrow may be a hometown boy but for dad Jimmy Burrow it’s time to move out.

The Ohio native signed a four-year $36.1 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday after a phenomenal year that saw him win a national championship with the LSU Tigers and go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It was a process,” Jimmy Burrow told ESPN’s WNXX of the negotiations. “There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn’t a done deal.”

The finalization of the deal seemed to be a sigh of relief for the elder Burrow, who joked, "We finally got him outta our basement.”

The Bengals will likely go with Burrow as their starting quarterback after the team released veteran Andy Dalton shortly after the draft. Head coach Zac Taylor has thrown his weight behind the rookie’s ability to perform, saying that this will be the last time the franchise ever gets the first pick.

“We're looking at this as the only time you're ever going to get a player of this caliber and add him to the program. That's a big deal,” Taylor said at the time.

Burrow was named Heisman Trophy winner and led the country with 5,671 passing yards and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts this past season and his dad says he is ready to play football now that the logistics of his contract are settled.

"Robin and I are happy. Joe's happy. He's just glad to get that part behind him,” he said. "He got a lot of the playbook installed. He's also been throwing with a couple of his high school buddies at their old third- and fourth-grade practice field."