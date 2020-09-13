Joe Burrow feels the heartbreak as Bengals debut goes awry in final minute vs. Chargers
The LSU product's first game ends in heartbreak
Joe Burrow’s debut with the Cincinnati Bengals was met with heartbreak at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Burrow had thrown what he thought was a touchdown pass to A.J. Green to put Cincinnati ahead with 11 seconds remaining in the game. However, Green was called for offensive pass interference which set up a potential game-tying field goal from Reggie Bullock.
Bullock missed the 31-yard field-goal attempt wide right and came up limping afterward. The Chargers won the game, 16-13, and Burrow’s first game of his career was a devastating loss.
Burrow scored his first touchdown on a 23-yard gallop in the first quarter.
From there, the LSU product was 23-for-36 with 193 passing yards and an interception. He had 46 rushing yards on eight carries.
Tyrod Taylor led the Chargers with 208 passing yards but he didn’t throw a touchdown pass either. Joshua Kelley ran for the lone touchdown for the Chargers.
Cincinnati is now on a two-game losing streak in opening week games. The team is now 2-15 in their last 17 games dating back to last season.
Burrow was the team’s No. 1 pick and had a solid debut. He and the Bengals can only go up from here.