Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

Joe Burrow: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joe Burrow is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent two years at Ohio State, where he started as a redshirt freshman and played as a backup before going to LSU as a graduate student. Burrow played two seasons with the Tigers before leading the team to a national title during the 2019 season.

He also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Here are five other things to know about Burrow.

**

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

Joe Burrow had a great statistical senior season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

Joe Burrow had a great statistical senior season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history his senior year. He led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3, on 402-of-527 passing) and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

**

2). GIFTED BALLER

Burrow was a standout basketball player in high school. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Burrow was a standout basketball player in high school. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Burrow, 23, was born in Ames, Iowa. His family moved to Athens, Ohio, when his father Jim Burrow got a defensive coordinator job with the Ohio Bobcats. He was one of the top basketball players in the state but turned down mid-major basketball scholarship opportunities to pursue his career in football, according to NFL.com.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

3). HEISMAN HERO

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy award and his speech about his hometown helped raise money for his local food bank. The food bank received more than $365,000 in donations after Burrow talked about the fledgling town.

**

4). FOOTBALL PEDIGREE

Football ran in the Burrow family. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Football ran in the Burrow family. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, played as a defensive back for the Green Bay Packers for one season before going to play in the Canadian Football League for three seasons. He was also a respected college football coach.

**

5). WHERE WILL HE LAND?

After leading the Tigers to a national championship, Burrow is set to go No. 1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

After leading the Tigers to a national championship, Burrow is set to go No. 1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Burrow is set to be the top pick in the NFL Draft due to his incredible 2019 season. NFL Draft experts believe the Cincinnati Bengals will take him with the No. 1 pick..

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.