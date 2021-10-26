Joc Pederson's brilliant answer on how Braves win the World Series

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson will play in his third World Series in four years when Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

Pederson was with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in the 2018 World Series and won with the Dodgers last season in the 2020 World Series. He was asked Monday night about what the Braves have to do to win their first championship since 1995 and offered some sage advice.

"Score more runs than the other team," Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated.

Simple enough.

The Braves acquired Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in the middle of the season. He was a part of the wheeling and dealing the Braves did after Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury. Not only did Atlanta trade for Pederson but they also got Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall as well.

Since joining Atlanta, Pederson batted .249 with a .752 OPS, seven home runs and 22 RBI.

MLB.com noted if Pederson wins the World Series with the Braves he would be the ninth MLB player all-time to win two World Series in back-to-back seasons with two different teams. Ben Zobrist, Jake Peavy, Ryan Theriot, Jack Morris, Don Gullett, Bill Skowron, Clem Labine and Allie Clark are the others.

The Braves and Astros play Game 1 on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET.