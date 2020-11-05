J.J. Watt not interested in Texans rebuild, wants championship

Through eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans have a 1-6 record and are among one of the worst teams in football.

Houston is closer to being a team that is rebuilding than being a true championship contender, but three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt isn’t having any of that.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league,” Watt said. “I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can’t ... I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship, and that’s what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that’s in the best interest of myself.”

Watt, who is playing in his 10th NFL season, has 24 total tackles, six QB hits, three passes defended, and three sacks so far this year. At 31 years old, there’s no doubt about it that Watt is past his prime, but he’s still eyeing a Super Bowl title, which is the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

In Week 9, the Texans will be coming off a bye week and they will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in an AFC South matchup.