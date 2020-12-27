J.J. Watt's frustrations boil over after Texans loss, calls out 'trash' team's effort

Defensive end J.J. Watt’s frustrations have been mounting for several weeks and a close Houston Texans' loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday set the three-time Defensive Player of the Year off the edge.

Watt admitted it has been the most difficult season of his career, despite having injured-riddled seasons that cost him over two dozen games in his career.

He said the team played "horrendously" and when asked whether he hoped to regroup and get a win next week, he went on a long rant about how he felt bad for fans watching them play each week.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money. If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard and do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money. There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of s—t and they care about it. They care every single week," said Watt.

The 10-year pro, who has only ever played for Houston, continued, "We're in Week 16 and we're 4-11 and there's fans that watched this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can't go out there and you can't work out, you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win, you shouldn't be here, because this is a privilege. It's the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game."

And he didn't stop there.

"If you can't care enough, even in Week 17, even when you're trash, even when you're 4-11, if you can't care enough to go out there, give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bulls—t. So that's how. I think it's -- there are people every week that still tweet you, that still come up to you and say, hey, we're still rooting for you, we're still behind you. They have no reason whatsoever to. We stink. But they care, and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. That's why. Those people aren't getting paid. We're getting paid handsomely. That's why. And that's -- that's who I feel the most bad for is our fans and the people who care so deeply and the city and the people who love it and who truly want it to be great. And it's not. And that sucks as a player, to know that we're not giving them what they deserve."

The Texans have been in a downward spiral. Earlier this season the team fired head coach Bill O'Brien.

In 14 games this season, Watt has five sacks and 46 total tackles.