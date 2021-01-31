JJ Watt has decision 'coming' on future with Texans: report

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly requested to be traded out of Houston, and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt appears to be right behind him.

According to NFL Network, the Texans’ decision on Watt is "coming" despite having one year remaining on his current contract. Watt will be 32 years old next season and he isn’t the dominant force he once was, but he could definitely step into a winning organization and have an immediate impact right away.

During the 2020 NFL season, Watt expressed his frustrations publicly with former head coach Bill O’Brien, as well as the organization as a whole. After Houston’s final game of the season -- which resulted in a loss to the Tennessee Titans -- Watt apologized to Watson for wasting another year of his prime.

"Good job, brother. I’m sorry," Watt said to Watson. "I’m sorry. We wasted one of your years. I’m sorry. I mean, we should have 11 wins. We should."

Another NFL Network report stated that Watt played his final game with the Texans, and people in the organization said that was the mood in the locker room following the season-ending loss.

Watt played in 16 games this past season and came away with 52 total tackles, five sacks, seven passes defended, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. For his career, Watt has 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.