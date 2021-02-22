JJ Watt asking for moment to think amid upcoming NFL offseason

J.J. Watt is asking fans to give him just a second to let him think as he prepares for his first offseason as a free agent.

Watt and the Houston Texans agreed to part ways last week. Watt spent 10 seasons with Houston, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and was a five-time All-Pro. Now, he gets to decide where he plays next but fervent fans hoping that he picks their team forced Watt to ask for a breather.

"I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man..." he wrote.

"You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city."

Watt will be 32 when the 2021 season begins. Last year, he played in all 16 games for just the second time in the last five seasons. He recorded five sacks, 52 tackles and an interception.

Frustrations appeared to boil over during the season. He called out the team’s performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the end of the 2020 season. He also apologized to Deshaun Watson for wasting another year of his prime – a moment caught on camera this season.

He was also upset over the team’s decision to fire longtime PR boss Amy Palcic and publicly dismissed any effort by the Texans to rebuild.

Watt’s departure is the latest shakeup in Houston. DeShaun Watson is rumored to have requested a trade, despite the organization’s unwillingness to move on from him.

According to the NFL Network, Houston saved $17.5 million in 2021 cash and salary cap space by releasing Watt.

