Jimmy Garoppolo speaks out on 49ers drafting Trey Lance: 'I'm ready for the competition'

The San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the team has no intentions of moving on from current starter Jimmy Garoppolo any time soon.

San Francisco believes Garoppolo will be its starter for the 2021 season, but his long-term future with the team is obviously in doubt after trading up and drafting the rookie out of North Dakota State. Garoppolo knows that this is the business side of the NFL, and "you've just got to be ready for anything."

"You never know where your path is going to take you in the NFL," Garoppolo told "The DA Show" on Tuesday. "I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career -- that didn't go as planned… You’ve got to be on your toes, you've got to be able to react. However the story plays out, you've just got to be ready to run with it... My dad is an electrician, grew up in a blue-collar household -- it’s just one of those things you've got to roll with the punches.

"Whatever opportunity presents itself, you've got to be ready to take advantage of it," he continued." That's kind of what I've done throughout my entire career, and that's what I'm going to keep doing. So, like my dad said, nothing is going to be handed to me. Nothing is going to be handed to anyone in this league. You've got to go in there and work."

Garoppolo said that he spoke to John Lynch about the team’s strategy prior to the 49ers drafting Lance with their first-round pick. Garoppolo said that the 49ers general manager was very thorough during the process and he added that they were "pretty honest with each other."

"John called me. He didn't tell me who [they were going to draft] or how they were going to do it, but they gave me the heads-up before," Garoppolo said. "It's one of those things, [Lance] is going to come in here, and I know there's going to be some competition between us, like it was with me and Tom [Brady] when I got drafted to New England. But, at the end of the day, all you can ask for is the opportunity. So, once they gave me the opportunity to start this year and fight it out, I was all for it. I'm ready for the competition, and that's what we're here for."

Back in 2018, Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal with the 49ers. Over the last three seasons, the quarterback missed 23 games due to significant injuries, including a sprained right shoulder, a torn ACL, and two high ankle sprains. In his only healthy season with the team, the 49ers finished with a 13-3 record and made it to the Super Bowl.