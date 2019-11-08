Jimmy Garoppolo says he called Erin Andrews ‘baby’ because he was ‘excited’ about 49ers victory

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addressed his “babygate” scandal Thursday, a week after his comment to Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews sparked a social media frenzy.

On Halloween night, Andrews asked Garoppolo how it felt to be leading an undefeated team, after the 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” to improve their record to 8-0.

“Feels great, baby!” Garoppolo responded.

The remark sparked a furor online, as critics alleged that Garoppolo’s comment was disrespectful of Andrews’ professionalism as a journalist and the fact that she is a married woman.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like that,” Garoppolo told reporters Thursday, according to SFGate.com. “It is what it is. I was excited. Eight-and-oh, baby!”

He added: “I say ‘baby’ like 500 times a game to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that,” according to Yahoo Sports.

The day after the game, Garoppolo’s 49ers teammate, offensive tackle Joe Staley, posted on Twitter: “8-0!!! Feels great baby!!!” – appearing to good-naturedly mock Garoppolo’s comment to Andrews.

Staley’s tweet drew a response from Andrews, who posted a series of “clapping hands” emojis.

On Thursday, Andrews also responded to video of Garoppolo explaining that he meant no harm.

“Exactly!” Andrews wrote.

On Monday night, the 49ers will get a chance to go 9-0 when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif.