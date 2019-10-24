Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miami Heat
Published

Jimmy Butler ruled out of Heat opener for 'personal reasons'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Jimmy Butler's debut for the Miami Heat will be delayed by a few days.

Butler was ruled out of Miami's season-opener against Memphis on Wednesday for what the team is calling "personal reasons."

Butler was with the team Wednesday morning for its game-day shootaround practice, and told the team that he wasn't going to be able to play around mid-afternoon.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says "everything's fine" and that there is no reason for concern over the Butler situation.

Butler was the big offseason acquisition for the Heat this past summer, agreeing to a four-year deal in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Miami is also without guard Dion Waiters for the opener, while he serves a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.