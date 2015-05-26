Jimmie Johnson wins 2nd in a row and 5th overall at Texas, with Harvick second again

next Image 1 of 2

Jimmie Johnson led 128 laps to get his fifth career NASCAR Sprint Cup victory at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Johnson also won in November at Texas, where all four of his previous wins had been in fall races.

Kevin Harvick, the series points leader who has already won twice this season, finished second.

The runner-up finish for Harvick comes after he finished eighth in Martinsville in the last Cup race two weeks ago. That ended his run of eight consecutive races finishing first or second, the longest such stretch since Richard Petty did it 11 times in a row in 1975.

This was the fifth time in Johnson's last seven starts at the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked track that he led at least 100 laps. This is fourth win in the span that also includes a runner-up finish in the spring race three years ago.