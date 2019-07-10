Expand / Collapse search
Jim Bouton, ex-Yankees pitcher and tell-all author, dead at 80

New York Post
Jim Bouton, the former Yankees pitcher and tell-all author, has died at the age of 80, according to multiple reports. 

Bouton, who suffered a stroke in 2012, had been in a years-long battle with cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - CIRCA 1964: Pitcher Jim Bouton #56 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Washington Senators during an Major League Baseball game circa 1964 at D.C. Stadium in Washington, D.C.. Bouton played for the Yankees from 1962-68. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

His 10-season career saw him play with the Yankees, Seattle Pilots (now the Milwaukee Brewers), Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. He joined the Braves in 1978, at the age of 39 after developing a knuckle ball and after having been out of the majors since 1970. He started five September games that season, going 1-3.

Bouton, who was 21-7 with a 2.53 ERA for the Yankees in 1963 and 18-13 the following season, helping them to the World Series each season, had a lifetime record of 62-63 with a 3.57 ERA. He was a part of their World Series winning team in his rookie season of 1962.

Bouton won a pair of World Series games in 1964 when the Yankees lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

A Newark native who was raised in Bergen County, Bouton is perhaps best known for his 1970 memoir “Ball Four,” in which he took readers inside the Pilots’ only season and also revealed indiscretions — on the field and off — that alienated him, for a time, from his former Yankees teammates, Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford among them.

