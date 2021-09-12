Jets' Zach Wilson throws first NFL touchdown pass, runs for 2-point conversion

Zach Wilson had a rough start to his NFL career but the New York Jets rookie had a breakthrough late in the third quarter to put the Jets on the board with his first NFL touchdown pass.

The Jets offense had less yards than Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery when a recharged New York took the field to start the second half down 16-0.

JAGUARS’ TREVOR LAWRENCE THROWS DEEP TO CHRIS MANHERTZ FOR FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN PASS

Wilson took the field with just minutes left in the third quarter. He scrambled away near the 30-yard line to launch the ball to wide receiver Corey Davis.

Going the extra mile, Wilson went for the two-point conversion and ran the ball in the end zone, cutting Carolina’s lead in half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was an eight-play, 70-yard drive for the Jets, and the most productive the offense has been in three quarters.

The Panthers would answer with a 29-yard field goal, improving 19-8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton would go down hard on the same drive for the Jets and is doubtful to return with a knee injury.