Jets' Vinny Curry reveals he will miss 2021 season over rare blood disorder

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry will miss the entire 2021 season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Curry, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who joined the Jets in the offseason, revealed the scary details in a statement Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood disorder. The diagnoses (sic) required the removal of my spleen and projected me to return to the field in the middle of September. During my recovery, blood clots formed and forced me to go on blood thinners preventing me from having physical contact for the next three to six months," Curry said.

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time. They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season. I am so grateful to all those who have reached out to me on social media, and in person. I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever."

NFL BANS 'NON-CLUB-AFFILIATED' REPORTERS DURING 2021 SEASON, LIMITS LOCKER ROOM PERSONNEL

The 33-year-old New Jersey native, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017 season, spent eight years with the Eagles and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s recorded 32.5 sacks, 194 combined tackles and five forced fumbles in 123 games during his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in the offseason.