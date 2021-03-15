Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets to sign Corey Davis to help bolster offense: report

Davis played the last four seasons for the Titans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets will reportedly sign wide receiver in one of the team’s splashiest moves of the 2021 NFL offseason so far.

Davis and the Jets agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, ESPN reported Monday. Davis is reportedly getting $27 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tennessee Titans selected Davis with the No. 5 pick of the 2017 draft but has not been the superstar the team thought he could have been. He broke out in 2020, his final season with Tennessee.

He had 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdown catches – his best season of his career by far. Davis was able to leverage that final season with the Titans into a big deal with the Jets it appears.

New York could really use the extra help on offense.

ROB GRONKOWSKI RE-SIGNS WITH BUCCANEERS ON 1-YEAR DEAL

The team finished 32nd in points scored and 32nd in yards gained during the 2020 season. The team was 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained in 2019. The team won a total of nine games of the last two seasons.

Adam Gase was the team’s head coach in those years. He was fired and replaced by Robert Saleh at the end of the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The addition of Davis will be good for whoever is throwing passes for the Jets come September.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_