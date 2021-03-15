Jets to sign Corey Davis to help bolster offense: report

New York Jets will reportedly sign wide receiver in one of the team’s splashiest moves of the 2021 NFL offseason so far.

Davis and the Jets agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, ESPN reported Monday. Davis is reportedly getting $27 million guaranteed.

The Tennessee Titans selected Davis with the No. 5 pick of the 2017 draft but has not been the superstar the team thought he could have been. He broke out in 2020, his final season with Tennessee.

He had 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdown catches – his best season of his career by far. Davis was able to leverage that final season with the Titans into a big deal with the Jets it appears.

New York could really use the extra help on offense.

The team finished 32nd in points scored and 32nd in yards gained during the 2020 season. The team was 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained in 2019. The team won a total of nine games of the last two seasons.

Adam Gase was the team’s head coach in those years. He was fired and replaced by Robert Saleh at the end of the 2020 season.

The addition of Davis will be good for whoever is throwing passes for the Jets come September.