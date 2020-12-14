Jets' Sam Darnold addresses future as Trevor Lawrence pick looms: 'I want to be a Jet for life'

The New York Jets are three losses away from locking up the rights to select Clemson quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets currently have Sam Darnold on their roster, a player they took with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, and he still has one more year left on his rookie deal.

New York will certainly have a decision to make this spring, which will affect the franchise’s future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darnold, who is just 23 years old, was asked on Monday if a new team could benefit him, but he responded believing that he is the long-term solution for the Jets.

“I love it here… I love living here,” Darnold said via The Athletic. “I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life, but that decision isn’t up to me.”

JAMAL ADAMS’ RECORD NIGHT INCLUDES SURPRISE ADAM GASE HUG

In 35 career starts, Darnold has an 11-24 record. He has 7,449 passing yards, to go along with 41 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and a 77.8 passer rating. Darnold was also asked how he would evaluate his three years with the Jets, his response was “I don’t know.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Darnold believes he is still the choice for the franchise moving forward.

“I believe in myself as a quarterback and a player in this league,” Darnold said via The New York Post. “Obviously, that decision isn’t up to me, but I’m always going to believe in myself.”