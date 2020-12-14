Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets' Sam Darnold addresses future as Trevor Lawrence pick looms: 'I want to be a Jet for life'

Darnold, who is just 23 years old, was asked on Monday if a new team could benefit him

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Brett Favre on NFL tightening COVID-19 restrictions for teamsVideo

Brett Favre on NFL tightening COVID-19 restrictions for teams

The NFL is making major coronavirus protocol changes, including team facilities shutting down for two days after games; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre weighs in on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

The New York Jets are three losses away from locking up the rights to select Clemson quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets currently have Sam Darnold on their roster, a player they took with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, and he still has one more year left on his rookie deal.

New York will certainly have a decision to make this spring, which will affect the franchise’s future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darnold, who is just 23 years old, was asked on Monday if a new team could benefit him, but he responded believing that he is the long-term solution for the Jets.

“I love it here… I love living here,” Darnold said via The Athletic. “I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life, but that decision isn’t up to me.”

JAMAL ADAMS’ RECORD NIGHT INCLUDES SURPRISE ADAM GASE HUG

In 35 career starts, Darnold has an 11-24 record. He has 7,449 passing yards, to go along with 41 touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and a 77.8 passer rating. Darnold was also asked how he would evaluate his three years with the Jets, his response was “I don’t know.” 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Darnold believes he is still the choice for the franchise moving forward.

“I believe in myself as a quarterback and a player in this league,” Darnold said via The New York Post. “Obviously, that decision isn’t up to me, but I’m always going to believe in myself.”

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova