New York Jets' Sam Darnold says he wishes he would have gotten mono sooner

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is set to miss a few games as he recovers from mono and he lamented Tuesday during a radio interview that he didn’t contract the illness sooner.

Darnold said on “The Michael Kay Show” he was frustrated about contracting mono at 22.

“First of all, I don't know how I didn't get it in high school or college,” he told the ESPN show. “Twenty two years old, that part pissed me off. When all my teammates are like 'Bro, how did you not get it in like high school or college?' Because that's usually when people get it.”

While Darnold said he didn’t know how he got the infection, he assured radio listeners he didn’t know the woman who held up a photo, saying she gave Darnold mono.

“I know there was a sign at the game,” he said. “I've never seen that girl in my life. I just want to set the record straight on that.”

Darnold could be back as early as Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 22-year-old USC product had 175 passing and a touchdown in the Jets’ 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets limped to a 23-3 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Backup Trevor Siemian was knocked out the game early with a season-ending injury. Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is slated to start the Week 3 match-up against the New England Patriots.