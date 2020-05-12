Jets' Sam Darnold confident NFL will do its 'due diligence' before opening team facilities: 'I’m not 'worried about it'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold says he’s not worried about possibly contracting the coronavirus once football starts because he trusts the league will do its “due diligence” before making any decision to allow players on the field.

The third-year quarterback seemed confident Monday when he told “The Michael Kay Show” that he trusts the NFL wouldn’t allow players back into training facilities unless it was safe to do so.

“I think whatever the guidelines are, whenever they determine that it’s safe for us to go back to practice, be in the facilities and play games against our opponents, I think they’re gonna do their due diligence there and make sure that we’re safe coming back,” Darnold said.

“As long as we’re allowed to be in the facility and be practicing and be playing games, I’m not gonna be worried about it.”

Darnold, 22, also spoke about the possibility of playing with no fans, something he believes is an important part of the experience.

“They’re part of what makes this sport. The fans are really what makes sports great in general, just the atmosphere that they create in the stadiums,” he said.

“Besides that, I think not having fans there, being able to hear the defensive calls, obviously the defense being able to hear my calls pretty loud and clear, it’ll be different to say the least. If that’s the case, there might be a little adjustment period, but everyone’s just gonna have to adapt and get used to it.”

The NFL was fortunate to not have its season affected by the coronavirus pandemic but the offseason continues to present a challenge to teams as they work through virtual training programs.

The league issued a memo last week asking teams to put together plans for “Phase 1” of reopening team facilities by Friday, according to NBC Sports.