Giants rookie's Henry Ruggs tweet leads to sharp criticism from ex-Jets player

Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former New York Jets offensive guard Damien Woody slammed Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney after his insensitive tweet about the fiery DUI crash involving Henry Ruggs that killed one person early Tuesday morning. 

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was charged with a felony DUI resulting in death and felony reckless driving after police say he was speeding around 156 mph before crashing his Corvette into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car. The vehicle burst into flames, trapping her inside. 

HENRY RUGGS WAS DRIVING 156 MPH SECONDS BEFORE DEADLY DUI CRASH, LOADED GUN FOUND IN CAR, PROSECUTORS SAY

Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit. 

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The photo is taken through a glass window.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The photo is taken through a glass window. (Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Toney took to social media on Wednesday, shortly after Ruggs appeared in court, to comment on the incident but his take was met with harsh criticism.

"We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like ‘this or that’ kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say....he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved," the tweet read. 

Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants fights for yards against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants fights for yards against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Woody replied to the tweet on social media, slamming an apparent lack of "accountability."

"Some of y’all youngins don’t believe in accountability is the problem! A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision." 

Officials attempt to separate New York Giants' Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee after Toney threw a punch at Kazee during the game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Officials attempt to separate New York Giants' Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee after Toney threw a punch at Kazee during the game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Last month Toney was ejected from a game against the Dallas Cowboys after he threw a punch at safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com