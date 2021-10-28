Former Jets coach Rex Ryan says team lacks passion under Robert Saleh’s leadership

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan put his foot in his mouth after making another dig at the team’s lack of success under new coach Robert Saleh: starting the season at 1-5. The Jets had a bye in Week 6.

Ryan spoke on the team’s current state under Saleh following a 54-13 loss against AFC East-rival New England Patriots coming off the bye.

"You saw a team that knows what the hell they’re doing, the coaching staff with a rookie quarterback, the New England Patriots," Ryan stated. "[Mac Jones] looks like a seasoned pro. You look at the other side, you’ve got a horrendous coaching staff with a quarterback [Zach Wilson] that looks 100 percent lost."

Rex also added that "there’s no passion, there’s no nothing" with the team under the anticipated debut of Saleh as head coach — coming off a solid run as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson left the Week 7 matchup early with a PCL injury — prompting Jets general manager Joe Douglas to bring back a familiar vet in Joe Flacco to serve as the interim play-caller.

Before rolling out Flacco, the Jets will be forced to stick with backup Mike White against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 — putting the coaching staff in its deepest rut all season. However, upcoming opponents such as the Colts, Dolphins, Texans and Eagles should serve as a respite from the Jets’ early-season struggles. If the Jets lose to a majority of these teams, the coaching staff could be setting itself up for a make-or-break 2022-23 season.

Several of the roster’s most significant offseason additions also haven’t lived up to their projections, either through injury or inept direction from coaching.

The defense’s most significant signing in Cincinnati Bengals DE Carl Lawson (Achilles) was declared out for the season before playing an official snap, while former Titans wideout Corey Davis is playing closer to a WR2 instead of the lead role initially slated on offense. Davis has recorded 349 receiving yards on 24 receptions through six games.

Against Bill Belichick’s team, Ryan has an overall record of 4-12 — going 3-9 during his time as coach of the Jets versus the Pats.