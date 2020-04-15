Jets' Quinnen Williams provides $25G worth of healthy meals to medical workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Jets’ rookie Quinnen Williams is stepping up in a big way to help first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

TIM TEBOW TAKES AIM AT JETS DURING EASTER SUNDAY SERMON: ‘THAT DIDN’T WORK OUT FOR ANYBODY’

The second-year defensive tackle donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals crafted by celebrity chef Brianna's Nutrition Kitchen to medical professionals in New Jersey, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The first batch of meals was donated to the Morristown Medical Center near the Jets facility, according to the New York Daily News.

The meals featured a picture of a smiling Williams with an endearing message: “Thank you for your service! Love, Quinnen Williams.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams, 22, was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year $32.5 million contract right out of school.

In his first season, he registered 28 tackles, 13 assist tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games last season.

As of Wednesday morning, New Jersey has reported more than 68,000 coronavirus cases with at least 2,800 deaths.