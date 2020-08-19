Jets' Quinnen Williams on 2020 NFL season: 'I'm going to be unstoppable'

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he had high expectations for his rookie season, but the former Alabama standout had a difficult time transitioning to the NFL.

However, Williams claims that he will rebound in a big way during his second season.

“I feel like I'm tapped into that zone, tapped into that level that I'm going to be unstoppable,” Williams said via ESPN.com on Wednesday during a Zoom call.

Last year, Williams only had 28 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks in 13 games. After being the highest-drafted defensive player in the history of the franchise, Williams hopes to live up to the hype after he had a successful offseason, which included getting his body right.

“This year, I'm feeling it, man,” Williams said. “I got my body right this offseason. I got my confidence back this offseason. I got a trainer who I've been training my butt off with. ... I just feel it, man. I'm in great shape, great condition. I got my body fat down."

Williams added: “I'm rocking and rolling. I feel myself being that person that they drafted me to be. I feel like I'm coming into that person -- a dominant defensive tackle in the NFL.”

The Jets will need Williams to be their best player on the defensive side of the ball, especially after the team traded away All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, and star middle linebacker C.J. Mosley decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former defensive lineman Andre Carter, who is Williams’ position coach on the Jets, told Williams that it took three years before things starting to get better in the NFL for him.

Williams’ response?

“I'm like, 'I can't wait until my third year. I have to hit it now,’” he said.