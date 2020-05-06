Jets quarterback Sam Darnold: 'We still have a long way to go'

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold enters his third season knowing that he needs to get better.

The USC product has flashed signs of playmaking abilities, but Darnold knows that he needs to get better at putting the pieces together to become a more consistent quarterback.

DOLPHINS COACH BRIAN FLORES SAYS 'WE HAVE TO ADJUST' AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“There’s definitely room to grow,” Darnold said on Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters. “Throughout the back half of the season, I thought I improved on a lot of things. I thought I got more consistent and was just able to get more confident with the offense.

"There’s obviously room to be better for this next year and, for myself, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is doing everything in his power to help Darnold out. So far this offseason, the Jets have done a tremendous job rebuilding their offensive line. They drafted Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick of the NFL Draft, and later took Cameron Clark in the fourth round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York also added some playmakers for Darnold to work with. The Jets recently signed ageless running back Frank Gore to join Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, and after wide receiver Robby Anderson left to join the Carolina Panthers, the Jets signed wideout Breshad Perriman, and they drafted Denzel Mims out of Baylor in the second round of the draft.

“We definitely have the guys to be able to win football games," Darnold said. “But as we see every year, it’s about putting everything together. Right now, we still have a long way to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.