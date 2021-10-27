Jets upset Patriots ran up score in blowout loss: 'Is it something I would do? Probably not'

The New York Jets suffered one of its worst losses in decades after losing 54-13 against the New England Patriots on Sunday and some of the players aren’t happy with how the Patriots ran up the score.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw his first 300-yard game with two touchdowns and three more on the ground while the Jets struggled to make anything happen offensively. New England, already leading 34-13, scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

"It’s the NFL, it’s not like Alabama vs. William & Mary," head coach Robert Saleh said on " The Michael Kay Show."

"It’s the NFL. We’re all professional athletes. If you don’t want to get scored on, you gotta stop ‘em. Is it something I would do? Probably not, but to each his own."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins echoed Saleh’s comments in the post-game press conference saying : "Probably some things I’m not going to say … but it’s our job to stop it."

Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses told The Athletic’s Connor Hughes that he and other players on the team were upset with the Patriots' decision to run up the score.

There were certainly a few plays late in the game, including Brian Hoyer’s 28-yard pass to N'Keal Harry that set up the Patriots final score of the game, that could lead one to believe that Bill Belichick wasn’t letting up off the gas but as Saleh put it, this is the NFL.

On top of that, the Jets were without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson who was ruled out of the game with a knee injury and replaced by Mike White — who hadn’t previously taken an NFL regular-season snap.

The 54 points are the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978 and the fourth-most points ever allowed by New York.

