Jets' Mekhi Becton carted off with knee injury against Panthers

Zach Wilson’s first career touchdown pass could be a costly one for the New York Jets after former first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Wilson would throw a 22-yard touchdown to Corey Davis to put the Jets on the board for the first time late in the third quarter but the celebration was cut short as second-year offensive tackle Becton lay on the ground in pain.

Becton was blocking when his right leg got caught from behind. The 6-foot-7, 355-pound tackle landed hard on his leg.

He was helped off the field before being carted to the locker room.

The Jets listed him as doubtful to return with a right knee injury.

Becton played 13 games for the Jets last season, playing nearly 70% of the snaps. If he’s out for an extended period of time, New York could be in trouble. The Jets do have veteran tackle Morgan Moses who was signed in the offseason,