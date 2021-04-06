Jets' Marcus Maye tweets out this response after Sam Darnold trade

New York Jets star safety Marcus Maye doesn’t seem to share in the idea that quarterback Sam Darnold was the reason for the team’s constant woes.

Maye took to Twitter shortly after news broke that Darnold would be heading to the Carolina Panthers next season to share his thoughts on the trade.

He posted a facepalm emoji, seemingly suggesting that this wasn’t the direction he believed the team should be heading in.

The Jets placed a franchise tag on Maye last month after his agent seemed to suggest there was friction between both parties over his contract in response to a tweet about the team’s surplus in cap space.

"...Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes...and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety)."

Both sides will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract otherwise he will play on the $10.6 million tag.

The Jets’ are expected to draft BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick which will be the third quarterback in five seasons for Maye.