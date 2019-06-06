Expand / Collapse search
Le'Veon Bell's 'girlfriends' allegedly rob New York Jets star of $520G worth of jewelry

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets star Le’Veon Bell’s so-called girlfriends vanished with more than $500,000 in jewelry from the running back’s Florida home, authorities said Wednesday.

Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing, Hollywood police said. The two women were referred to as Bell’s "girlfriends," according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Bell’s closet was in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex, he said.

Le'Veon Bell had his home robbed. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The items were valued at $520,000. Police said they were investigating the alleged theft.

The two women were not identified.

Bell was seen practicing with the Jets on Tuesday. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with New York in the offseason, which included $35 million guaranteed.

He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season but did not play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.