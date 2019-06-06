Le'Veon Bell's 'girlfriends' allegedly rob New York Jets star of $520G worth of jewelry

New York Jets star Le’Veon Bell’s so-called girlfriends vanished with more than $500,000 in jewelry from the running back’s Florida home, authorities said Wednesday.

Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing, Hollywood police said. The two women were referred to as Bell’s "girlfriends," according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Bell’s closet was in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex, he said.

The items were valued at $520,000. Police said they were investigating the alleged theft.

The two women were not identified.

Bell was seen practicing with the Jets on Tuesday. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with New York in the offseason, which included $35 million guaranteed.

He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season but did not play.

