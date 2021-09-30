Jets' Jeff Smith suffers concussion in car crash on way to team facility

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith suffered a concussion in a car crash Wednesday and may not be cleared in time to play in the team’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith was driving to the team facility when he was in the crash, according to ESPN. He was reportedly treated and diagnosed by team doctors.

Smith's agent Garriet Blair told the Associated Press his client was "good" and more concerned about his car being damaged.

He was listed on the team’s injury report, but coach Robert Saleh didn’t address the circumstance behind the concussion in his Wednesday morning press conference. Wide receiver Elijah Moore and safety Marcus Maye were also on the injury list and did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Tyler Kroft were limited in practice while they heal up from injuries.

Smith, 24, is in his third season with the Jets. He’s spent most of his time on special teams during the early parts of his career but has seen some time on offense at the start of the season.

He’s been targeted four times through the first three games and has two catches to his credit for 48 yards. He does not have a receiving touchdown in his career.

With injuries plaguing the wide receiver corps, the Jets could look toward getting Denzel Mims more involved. He’s been inactive in the last two weeks.

"Obviously, we’ll give Denzel a chance to keep etching out a role to see if we can get him on the field and produce," Saleh said Monday, via Jets Wire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.