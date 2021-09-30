Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Jets' Jeff Smith suffers concussion in car crash on way to team facility

Jeff Smith may not play in Jets' upcoming came against Titans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith suffered a concussion in a car crash Wednesday and may not be cleared in time to play in the team’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith was driving to the team facility when he was in the crash, according to ESPN. He was reportedly treated and diagnosed by team doctors.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith prior to an NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Smith is OK after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith prior to an NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Smith is OK after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

Smith's agent Garriet Blair told the Associated Press his client was "good" and more concerned about his car being damaged.

He was listed on the team’s injury report, but coach Robert Saleh didn’t address the circumstance behind the concussion in his Wednesday morning press conference. Wide receiver Elijah Moore and safety Marcus Maye were also on the injury list and did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Tyler Kroft were limited in practice while they heal up from injuries.

Smith, 24, is in his third season with the Jets. He’s spent most of his time on special teams during the early parts of his career but has seen some time on offense at the start of the season.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

He’s been targeted four times through the first three games and has two catches to his credit for 48 yards. He does not have a receiving touchdown in his career.

With injuries plaguing the wide receiver corps, the Jets could look toward getting Denzel Mims more involved. He’s been inactive in the last two weeks.

Jets coach Robert Saleh might have to find ways to use Denzel Mims more in the passing game.

Jets coach Robert Saleh might have to find ways to use Denzel Mims more in the passing game. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

"Obviously, we’ll give Denzel a chance to keep etching out a role to see if we can get him on the field and produce," Saleh said Monday, via Jets Wire.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com